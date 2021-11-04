FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

