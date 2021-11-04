FY2021 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.41. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

