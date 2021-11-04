FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $10.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.58. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $347.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.79 and a 200 day moving average of $358.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

