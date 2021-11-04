Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after acquiring an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $8,287,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 328,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,826. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

