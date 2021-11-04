Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 15,840 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 2.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

NASDAQ Z traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

