Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,164 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

NASDAQ EA traded up $4.98 on Thursday, hitting $144.48. 124,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,517. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

