Garde Capital Inc. Buys 1,995 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $23,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.42. 494,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $948.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.