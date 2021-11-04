Garde Capital Inc. Sells 253 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $16.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.90. 1,455,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. The company has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

