Garde Capital Inc. Sells 552 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 78,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 140,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,774. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

