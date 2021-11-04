GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.
GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.
GLOP stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.94.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
