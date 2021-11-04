GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

GLOP stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $275.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

