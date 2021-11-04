Gatechain Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00249906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

