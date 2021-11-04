GBS (GBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GBS (NYSE:GBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. GBS has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79.

Get GBS alerts:

In other GBS news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $36,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,620 shares of company stock worth $3,237,286.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of GBS as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.