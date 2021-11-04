GBS (GBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GBS (NYSE:GBS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. GBS has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79.
In other GBS news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $36,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,620 shares of company stock worth $3,237,286.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
