GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCMG opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCMG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

