Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $505.80, but opened at $474.00. Generac shares last traded at $477.23, with a volume of 20,166 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.11.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

