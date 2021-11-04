General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $201.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $137.24 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

