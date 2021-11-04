Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 109,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

