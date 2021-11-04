Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,621 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

