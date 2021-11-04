Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Geodrill to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million.
GEO opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
