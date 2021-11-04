Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.09. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

