GFL Environmental Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 131,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $42.25.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.