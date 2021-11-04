GFL Environmental Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,125 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.
Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 131,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $42.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.