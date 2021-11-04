Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. 287,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,787. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

