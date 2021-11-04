Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

BRO stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.