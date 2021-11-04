Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 14,087 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,569,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 699,950 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 182.3% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 829,026 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,797. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

