Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ALTY stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

