GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0539 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $966,717.33 and approximately $10,019.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,922.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,526.97 or 0.07310643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00326091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.35 or 0.00966275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00087020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.07 or 0.00423227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00274862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00134521 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

