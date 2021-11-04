Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 6.5%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

