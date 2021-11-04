Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$4.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. NBF downgraded Golden Star Resources to a tender rating and set a C$4.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of GSC stock opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$530.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$5.69.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

