Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 70,789 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

