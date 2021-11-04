Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.02 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $281.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.49 and its 200 day moving average is $259.40. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

