Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Service Co. International worth $33,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,938 shares of company stock worth $17,961,588. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.