Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.87 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $34,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 901,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 197,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

