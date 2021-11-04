Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 112,476 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,476 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,984,000 after acquiring an additional 659,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

