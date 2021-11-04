Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 370,530 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.