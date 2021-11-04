Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,794 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Abiomed worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Abiomed by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $358.02 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.41 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.02 and a 200-day moving average of $325.72.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.