Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,640. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $293.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

