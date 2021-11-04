GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

