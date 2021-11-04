Governor DAO (GDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,594.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $6.68 million and $93,594.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00087511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00074745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,147.04 or 0.99992659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,446.69 or 0.07271589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022495 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

