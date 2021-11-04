Graphlinq Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $864,459.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $10.99 million and $864,459.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00242396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00095991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.