Gregory A. Lang Sells 29,071 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $212,509.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,781. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

