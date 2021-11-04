Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MSMGF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 43,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.
Grid Metals Company Profile
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.