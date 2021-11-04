Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MSMGF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 43,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

