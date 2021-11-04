Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 614,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

