Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $195.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.43. 24,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,284. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $207.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

