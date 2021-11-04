Guardian Capital LP Buys 8,468 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,865,659 shares of company stock valued at $423,220,682 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,748,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.35 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

