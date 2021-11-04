Guardian Capital LP Has $206.49 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,612,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503,125 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 4.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $206,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 279,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,581. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

