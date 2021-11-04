Guardian Capital LP Sells 58,813 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TIXT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 1,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,374. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

