H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan Sells 5,291 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FUL opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

