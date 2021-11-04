HaloDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,024.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $43,024.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

