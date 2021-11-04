Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 68.36% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. 7,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $112.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.