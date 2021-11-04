Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 31

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.56 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.65. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

