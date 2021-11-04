Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 270,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

